Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.Photronics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.290 EPS.

PLAB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,994. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $879.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $245,130. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

