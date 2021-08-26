Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $841.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $245,130. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.