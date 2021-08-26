Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Bank of America

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.07.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.55.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 138.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 63.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,786,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.7% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 491,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

