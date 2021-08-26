Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

