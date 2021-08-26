Piper Sandler Downgrades Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Neutral

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.