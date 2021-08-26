Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.