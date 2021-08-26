Piper Sandler Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $405.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $386.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.62.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $390.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.