Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the July 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,929. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

