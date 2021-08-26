Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the July 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,929. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

