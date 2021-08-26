Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PXLW stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 197,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

