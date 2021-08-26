Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $103.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $89.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

