Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.16). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

