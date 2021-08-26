Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Senior Officer Sells C$21,250.00 in Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Senior Officer Jay B. Malowney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.25, for a total value of C$21,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,435,650.

TSE PTS opened at C$21.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.72 million and a PE ratio of -58.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Points International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.02.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Points International to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

