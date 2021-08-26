Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

