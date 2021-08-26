PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PowerSchool presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $31.08 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

