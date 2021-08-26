Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.72. Premier Financial posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of PFC opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after buying an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after buying an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

