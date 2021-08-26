Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $57.21. 51,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

