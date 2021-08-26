Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after buying an additional 80,491 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

