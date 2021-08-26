Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 9.3% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.51. 18,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

