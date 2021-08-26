Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. 20,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

