Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.64. 323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,461. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53.

