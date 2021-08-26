Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $651.47. 20,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $661.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $611.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

