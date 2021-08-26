Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Trimmed by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 673,452 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after buying an additional 591,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,694,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

PFG traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

