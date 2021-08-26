Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $35,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $24,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

PFG stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

