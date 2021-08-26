Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $638,247.84 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCOR opened at $88.88 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $264,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

