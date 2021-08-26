Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sells $324,620.04 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $324,620.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,150,952.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.86. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

