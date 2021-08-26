Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,425,733 shares of company stock valued at $86,906,760. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

