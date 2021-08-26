Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

MLNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Project Angel Parent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

MLNK opened at $26.00 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

