ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Position Increased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co owned 2.19% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UST. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 27.1% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 52.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UST remained flat at $$69.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $76.90.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

