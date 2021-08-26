Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 2,096,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,880. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.