Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

