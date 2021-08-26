Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $204.20 and a 1 year high of $326.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $312.91.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

