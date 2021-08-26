Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32. Puma has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

