Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

PSTG stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.