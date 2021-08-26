Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) fell 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

