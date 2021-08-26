Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,129 shares of company stock worth $21,085,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

