Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Lowered by Analyst

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

RVPH stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.