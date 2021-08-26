QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Get QAD alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QAD were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.