Qcash (QC) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Qcash has a market cap of $70.36 million and $320.10 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00121084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00154246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,874.03 or 0.99807290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.01024454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.19 or 0.06637327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

