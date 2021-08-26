Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,010. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quhuo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 149.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Quhuo worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

