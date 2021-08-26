Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Quhuo stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,010. The company has a market cap of $126.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quhuo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 149.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Quhuo worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

