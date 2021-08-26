R3D Resources Ltd (ASX:R3D) Insider Stephen Bartrop Acquires 280,000 Shares

R3D Resources Ltd (ASX:R3D) insider Stephen Bartrop bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$46,480.00 ($33,200.00).

Stephen Bartrop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Stephen Bartrop bought 225,000 shares of R3D Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$45,675.00 ($32,625.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00.

