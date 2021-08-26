Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the July 29th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $25.80.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
