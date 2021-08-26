Rainicorn Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.23 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 151.6% higher against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $22.23 million and $1.69 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00122842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00155679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.24 or 1.00363733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.36 or 0.01029890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.36 or 0.06556775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

