Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

