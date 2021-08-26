Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RANI. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

