Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post $103.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.30 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $96.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $404.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $440.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $429.78 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $462.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 365,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

