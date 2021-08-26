Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raven Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Raven Industries worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

