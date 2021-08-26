Raymond James Begins Coverage on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

PWSC stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

