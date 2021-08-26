RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce sales of $160.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $159.68 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $669.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.80 million to $689.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $744.73 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $816.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,640 shares of company stock worth $11,266,896 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $224.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.14. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

