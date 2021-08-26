Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Cap of $8.57 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $174,693.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

